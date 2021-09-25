SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Joint Base Charleston hosting job fair Saturday morning

Joint Base Charleston is hosting a job fair Saturday morning for civilians looking for an...
Joint Base Charleston is hosting a job fair Saturday morning for civilians looking for an employment opportunity.
By Chloe Rafferty
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Joint Base Charleston is hosting a job fair Saturday morning for civilians looking for an employment opportunity.

Organizers say the hiring event runs from 9 a.m. to noon at “The Dive” at the Weapons Station.

That’s located at 1680 Fletcher Street in Goose Creek off of Red Bank Road.

Employers say they’re looking to fill jobs ranging from cooks, guest service representatives, recreation specialists, sheet metal mechanics, financial and computer support assistants, child and youth program analysts, and more.

You can find a full list of job openings at the base here by searching “Joint Base Charleston S.C.” in the location search bar.

They say the jobs will directly support the military and offer job security, competitive earnings, free training, and tuition assistance.

Joint Base Charleston’s employees also have access to fitness centers, golf courses, child care centers, company eateries, and tax-free shopping on the base, according to employers.

Those attending Saturday’s job fair are asked to bring copies of their most current resume and dress for success.

They’re also asked to set up a profile ahead of time on USAJOBS.gov.

For more information, you’re asked to contact the Joint Base Charleston Human Resource Office at (843)963-7921.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ross McRae Webb, 40, was arrested on four counts of tax evasion on Friday, the South Carolina...
Charleston Co. restaurant owner accused of failing to report nearly $1M in sales
The latest data shows that the system will move toward the west or west-northwest with a...
Sam intensifies into Category 2 hurricane, forecast to become major hurricane on Saturday
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a Cross man is facing charges after leaving the scene of...
Troopers arrest man on DUI charge in deadly Berkeley County hit and run
A tow truck prepares to remove a vehicle that had been reported stolen from North Charleston,...
Deputies stop reported stolen vehicle, search for person who ran from area
Eric Salvador Hernandez Bonilla
One of Interpol’s 100 Most Wanted, suspected MS-13 gang member arrested in Beaufort Co.

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: The Big Day: 44th Cooper River Bridge Run kicks off Saturday morning
The 44th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run kicks off Saturday morning but with a...
The Big Day: Cooper River Bridge Run kicks off Saturday morning
A South Carolina woman and her newborn baby boy are finally home after she nearly died in the...
Pregnant SC mother gives birth while suffering from near-fatal case of COVID
Charleston County schools deployed extra security staff this week as the district started to...
Charleston County schools increase security as parents protest mask mandate