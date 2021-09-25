Joint Base Charleston hosting job fair Saturday morning

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Joint Base Charleston is hosting a job fair Saturday morning for civilians looking for an employment opportunity.

Organizers say the hiring event runs from 9 a.m. to noon at “The Dive” at the Weapons Station.

That’s located at 1680 Fletcher Street in Goose Creek off of Red Bank Road.

Employers say they’re looking to fill jobs ranging from cooks, guest service representatives, recreation specialists, sheet metal mechanics, financial and computer support assistants, child and youth program analysts, and more.

You can find a full list of job openings at the base here by searching “Joint Base Charleston S.C.” in the location search bar.

They say the jobs will directly support the military and offer job security, competitive earnings, free training, and tuition assistance.

Joint Base Charleston’s employees also have access to fitness centers, golf courses, child care centers, company eateries, and tax-free shopping on the base, according to employers.

Those attending Saturday’s job fair are asked to bring copies of their most current resume and dress for success.

They’re also asked to set up a profile ahead of time on USAJOBS.gov.

For more information, you’re asked to contact the Joint Base Charleston Human Resource Office at (843)963-7921.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.