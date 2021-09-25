SC Lottery
Law enforcement agencies plan DUI checkpoints in Summerville

Several law enforcement agencies are planning to set up DUI checkpoints Saturday night in Summerville.(Gray News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Sep. 25, 2021
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Several law enforcement agencies are planning to set up DUI checkpoints Saturday night in Summerville.

The Summerville Police Department, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol say they’ll be out in full force with extra patrols.

They say it’s an effort to keep reckless and intoxicated drivers off the roadways and reduce the number of DUI-related accidents and deaths.

Summerville police say the goal is to make sure everyone makes it home safely.

Statistically, South Carolina is the most dangerous state in the country to drive, officers say. They say nearly half of all fatal accidents involve an impaired driver.

Agencies say Saturday’s DUI checkpoints will begin at 8 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Nexton Parkway
  • Holiday Drive
  • Millhouse Drive
  • North Maple Street
  • Sigma Drive
  • Brighton Park Blvd.

To avoid endangering yourself and others, police say there are several alternatives to drinking and driving.

They recommend calling a friend or family member, calling a taxi, or using your smartphone to order a rideshare service.

