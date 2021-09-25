SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Saggese’s Cycle Leads Wood Ducks to Game Three Win over RiverDogs

The RiverDogs dropped game 3 of their best of 5 series with the Wood Ducks on Friday
The RiverDogs dropped game 3 of their best of 5 series with the Wood Ducks on Friday(Charleston RiverDogs)
By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Charleston, SC - Down East Wood Ducks designated hitter Thomas Saggese went 4-5 and hit for the cycle to guide the visitors to a 7-5 win over the Charleston RiverDogs on Friday night at Joseph. P. Riley, Jr. Park. The game was played in front of a sell-out crowd of 6,224 fans. The RiverDogs lead in the best-of-five series is now 2-1.

The game got off to a less than ideal start for the RiverDogs (2-1) when Down East scored three runs in the top of the first inning. Starting pitcher Sandy Gaston walked leadoff hitter Jayce Easley and also issued a free pass to Cristian Inoa with two outs. Those bases on balls allowed Cody Freeman to come to the plate with two on. The third baseman hit a long fly ball to deep center field that caromed off the wall to drive in both runners. Saggese provided his first big hit with an RBI double in the next at-bat to make it 3-0.

The designated hitter struck again in the third inning with a run-scoring triple to grow the lead to 4-0. In the fourth, the first three batters of the frame reached against Victor Munoz. In that stretch, an error by third baseman Ben Troike allowed one run to score and another came in on an RBI single by Inoa as the Down East (1-2) margin grew to 6-0.

The RiverDogs put their first runs of the game on the board in the fourth inning against Nick Krauth. Beau Brundage opened the inning with a double and Matt Dyer followed by clubbing his first home run of the series to pull the home team within 6-2. Krauth would not allow another run, earning the win by allowing two runs over 7.0 innings of work.

Adding to his big night with a single in the fifth inning, Saggese came to the plate again to lead off the seventh. He turned around an offering from reliever Nomar Rojas for his first home run of the playoffs, completing the cycle.

Trailing 7-2 entering the final inning, the RiverDogs refused to go quietly. Garrett Hiott started the inning by lining a double to center field. Johan Lopez drove him in quickly with a sharp single into center. Moments later, Alexander Ovalles electrified the crowd with a two-run blast that pulled the RiverDogs within 7-5. At that point, the Wood Ducks handed the ball to Eudrys Manon who closed the game with three consecutive strikeouts.

Charleston was led by Lopez who finished with three hits. Dyer and Ovalles each had two hits including a home run. Aside from Saggese, Keyber Rodriguez was the only other Down East player with multiple hits.

Gaston took the loss, surrendering four runs on four hits and four walks in 3.0 innings. Munoz followed by allowing two runs, one earned, in 3.0 innings out of the bullpen. The RiverDogs used Nomar Rojas, Graeme Stinson and Neraldo Catalina for one inning each to close out the game.

Game four of the series will take place on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. LHP Franklin Dacosta will take the mound for the RiverDogs with RHP Owen White countering for Down East.

Most Read

Ross McRae Webb, 40, was arrested on four counts of tax evasion on Friday, the South Carolina...
Charleston Co. restaurant owner accused of failing to report nearly $1M in sales
The latest data shows that the system will move toward the west or west-northwest with a...
Sam intensifies into Category 2 hurricane, forecast to become major hurricane on Saturday
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a Cross man is facing charges after leaving the scene of...
Troopers arrest man on DUI charge in deadly Berkeley County hit and run
A tow truck prepares to remove a vehicle that had been reported stolen from North Charleston,...
Deputies stop reported stolen vehicle, search for person who ran from area
Eric Salvador Hernandez Bonilla
One of Interpol’s 100 Most Wanted, suspected MS-13 gang member arrested in Beaufort Co.

Latest News

As part of safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, organizers of the 44th Annual...
Cheserek wins 44th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run
Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Runners take on 44th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: The Big Day: 44th Cooper River Bridge Run kicks off Saturday morning
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crews preparing for 44th Cooper River Bridge Run