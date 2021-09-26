Applications for Angel Tree program open Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Salvation Army plans to take applications for the Angel Tree program this week.

They invite families with children ages 0 to 12 who need assistance ahead of the holiday season to apply.

They say anyone who lives in Berkeley County, Charleston County, and Dorchester County is eligible to apply.

How it works

If accepted, organizers say parents or guardians will be asked to provide The Salvation Army with a list for each child that includes special wants and much needed items like clothing, winter gear, diapers, and shoes.

Donors across the tri-county then have opportunity to “adopt” each of the “Angels.”

The donors will be asked to fill a special Angel Tree bag with gifts for that specific child.

Organizers say gifts are then distributed to parents in time for Christmas.

How to apply

Sign-ups are scheduled for Monday to Friday of this week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Salvation Army Corp and Community Center.

That’s located at 2135 Ashley River Road in West Ashley.

Organizers say applicants must bring the following when they show up to start their application:

State-issued picture ID

Original birth certificate for all children who will be ages 0 to 12 on Christmas Day

Clothing sizes and shoe sizes for children who will be ages 0 to 12 on Christmas Day

September 2021 EBT printout with household information and EBT amount or 6 month recertification (Organizers say no EBT cards, texts, or online/app review will be accepted)

Those who do not receive EBT must bring proof of all household income and all household expenses

The Salvation Army says no children will be allowed at sign-ups and masks must be worn at all times.

They say applicants should plan to possibly wait outside because only a certain number of people will be allowed in the building at a time.

Organizers say they saw a large uptick in people needing help last Christmas and anticipate another increase this year.

Anyone with questions is asked to call (843)747-5271.

