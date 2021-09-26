Berkeley Animal Center holds record number of animals in need of foster families

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley Animal Center is asking the community to step up and adopt or foster animals.

Tiffany Hoffman, the event coordinator at the shelter, said they are currently experiencing overcrowding. She said since the shelter is past capacity, they have had to keep some animals in pop-up crates.

Hoffman said they are seeing a record number of animals in need of homes, many of which are puppies and kittens. Though she doesn’t know the exact reason for this influx of animals, she said part of the reason could be from Berkeley County’s ever-growing population.

If you aren’t ready to adopt, Hoffman said there are plenty of other ways to help.

“Different ways you can help are foster, adopt, donate, volunteer,” Hoffman said. “We need dog-walkers. We need people to take dogs on day-dates. We need people to come sit with the cats and the kittens and read to them and socialize with them.”

She encouraged anyone who can, to foster an animal.

“Every dog that goes into foster, or kitten or cat that goes into foster, that opens a space here for us to save all of the animals,” Hoffman said.

The shelter is hosting a Kitten Sleepover event until 1 pm on Sunday where over 100 spayed, neutered, and microchipped kittens are available for $25.

For more ways to help visit https://animalcenter.berkeleycountysc.gov/

