Community to celebrate Italian culture, heritage at Summerville Italian Feast

The Summerville Italian Feast is set to kick off Sunday morning in downtown Summerville.
The Summerville Italian Feast is set to kick off Sunday morning in downtown Summerville.
By Chloe Rafferty
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Italian Feast is set to kick off Sunday morning in downtown Summerville.

The free event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Hutchinson Square, at the intersection of Main Street and Doty Avenue.

Organizers there will be fun for the whole family while celebrating Italian culture and heritage.

They say attendees can experience authentic Italian cuisine, as well as food of all types.

The community is invited to sample the food and enjoy Italian wine and beer.

It’s part of an effort to share a taste of the Old Country in the Lowcountry.

There will be entertainment from local artists throughout the day, according to organizers.

They say it also includes local talent from the students of Dorchester District Two, including the Gregg Middle School Choir and Ashley Ridge Show Choir.

Organizers say there will be free parking at the Town Hall parking garage and throughout the surrounding area.

