Driver suffers serious injuries after crash in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say a driver suffered serious injuries after a vehicle rolled over several times in Beaufort County.

Officials with the Burton Fire District said it happened early Saturday morning when their crews along with Beaufort County EMS responded to a vehicle rollover on Trask Parkway by Detour Road in Seabrook.

When crews arrived they found a single vehicle which had rolled over multiple times off the roadway and in to the tree line.

“The driver, who sustained potentially serious injuries, was able to remove himself from the vehicle prior to arrival of responders,” BFD officials said.

The driver was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

“The Burton Fire District has responded to 171 vehicle collisions in 2021, 61% involved injuries, and nine times this year firefighters have had to rescue trapped drivers,” officials reported.

