SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FBI investigating Missouri police officers who let dog bite Black man

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSON TERRACE, Mo. (AP) — The FBI has opened an investigation into the arrest of a Black man in Missouri during which cellphone video shows three white officers allowing a police dog to repeatedly bite him.

Woodson Terrace police Chief Randy Halstead said in an email to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that his department was “fully cooperating” with the investigations being conducted by the FBI and the St. Louis County prosecutor’s office into last week’s arrest.

Federal officials and St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell declined to discuss their investigations with the newspaper.

The man who was arrested was treated at a hospital and released. He hasn’t been charged with any crimes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As part of safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, organizers of the 44th Annual...
Cheserek wins 44th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run
Randall Thurman, 34, a registered sex offender, was killed in a vehicle collision with an...
Registered sex offender killed in wreck after abducting two Central Texas children
Several law enforcement agencies are planning to set up DUI checkpoints Saturday night in...
Law enforcement agencies plan DUI checkpoints in Summerville
The latest data shows that the system will move toward the west or west-northwest with a...
Sam intensifies into Category 2 hurricane, forecast to become major hurricane on Saturday
Ross McRae Webb, 40, was arrested on four counts of tax evasion on Friday, the South Carolina...
Charleston Co. restaurant owner accused of failing to report nearly $1M in sales

Latest News

Neveah Allen
Missing toddler presumed deceased, source says; stepfather arrested in disappearance
At least three people were killed when an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago...
Investigators probe Amtrak derailment that killed 3
The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a woman missing from an assisted living facility has...
Police: Woman missing from assisted living facility found safe
FILE - Memorials for Gabby Petito are scattered across her hometown of Blue Point, New York, on...
Lines of mourners form for Gabby Petito funeral home viewing