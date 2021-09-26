SC Lottery
New program provides free care package and meal to Tri-County moms after giving birth

By Jordan Cioppa
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Medical Center and the non-profit, Postpartum Support Charleston, are teaming up for a new program called Beyond Delivery.

Any mom in the Tri-County can now sign up to receive a free care package complete with diapers and wipes, and a homemade lasagna for when they return home after giving birth.

The Executive Director of Postpartum Support Charleston, Elaine DeaKyne, said they wanted to create a way to connect with moms and let them know they have support during their postpartum journey. She said partnering with Summerville Medical Center is a great way to reach the moms directly when they are in the hospital, ready to give birth.

Postpartum Support Charleston was founded in 2000 after a local mother suffered from postpartum depression and committed suicide two months after giving birth. DeaKyne said postpartum depression affects about 2,000 women in the Tri-County area every year.

“Our organization connects moms with peers who have gone through postpartum depression or anxiety and have come out the other side and are doing really well, and they just want to give back,” DeaKyne said.

Melissa Arena is the Director of Labor and Delivery at Summerville Medical Center. She said every woman is at risk for postpartum depression.

“The CDC says one in eight women will experience postpartum depression or anxiety, and I feel like it’s probably more like one in five,” Arena said.

She said postpartum depression in moms shows up in many forms and can include not wanting to take care of themselves or their baby.

Summerville Medical Center screens all moms for postpartum depression before they leave the hospital.

Arena said with the Beyond Delivery Program, they can now check in on women after they’ve left the hospital.

“After they go home, unless they call their doctor on their own, there’s no way to know if they’re experiencing postpartum depression. So, reaching out to them with this meal is really important,” said Arena.

To sign up for Beyond Delivery, moms can submit an online form and select when they want their items to be delivered. The first delivery will go out October 16.

