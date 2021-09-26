SC Lottery
North Charleston police working to strengthen community relations with events

Children in North Charleston had the opportunity to get to know some of their local law...
Children in North Charleston had the opportunity to get to know some of their local law enforcement officers on Saturday during an event called ”Paint with a Twist.”(Live 5 News)
By Jordan Cioppa
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Children in North Charleston had the opportunity to get to know some of their local law enforcement officers on Saturday during an event called ”Paint with a Twist.”

The event was held at God’s House of Worship and was hosted by the North Charleston Police Department, the Waylyn Neighborhood Association, and Marie’s Kids, a local nonprofit that encourages kids to get involved in science and other related fields.

The children were joined by several police recruits as they followed along with a local artist who taught the group how to paint mountains.

Police Chief Reggie Burgess said he sees the impact from these events.

“When an officer goes to a regular call for service, that person, that kid or that parent will say ‘Hey we saw you at the cleanup.’ Or ‘We saw you at the Paint in the Park.’ or ‘We saw you on the neighborhood walk.’” Burgess said. “When that officer gets there, everything is calm for that officer.”

Tanang Williams, the Waylyn Neighborhood Association President, said she has seen a positive change over the past five years.

“We’ve built stronger relationships with the police department and throughout the community,” Williams said.

The kids also got to spend time with former NFL player and NCPD patrolman Trevon Sanders. He said it means a lot to him to be a role model for the kids.

“The kids in there, they can actually see someone that came from this neighborhood and came from this area and made it out of Charleston and was successful,” Williams said. “And then come back.”

Looking ahead to the next event, the department will host a Powder Puff Football Combine on Tuesday as part of their Cops Athletic Program for kids.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

