Police: Woman missing from assisted living facility, could be in danger

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a woman missing from an assisted living facility.

Police say Doris Poston suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and is considered missing and endangered.

They say she was last seen leaving the Oaks at Mt. Pleasant assisted living facility at 8:17 a.m. Sunday.

That’s located on 1010 Anna Knapp Blvd.

Staff searched the property multiple times but could not find her, according to officials.

It is not known what clothing she left in, but police say she could be carrying a large multicolored bag with personal items inside.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the dispatch center at 843-743-7200 or FTO Bayles at lbayles@tompsc.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.