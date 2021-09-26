SC Dept. of Mental Health to host job fairs in the Lowcountry this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Mental Health is holding two job fairs this week in the Lowcountry, and one in the Pee Dee.

Employers say they’re looking to hire for five positions with multiple openings at their Georgetown, Kingstree, and Conway locations.

They say they’re offering a competitive salary, compensation and benefits, state health benefits, and state retirement plan options.

All job fairs this week are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the department’s Waccamaw Center for Mental Health locations.

On Monday, the department plans to hold the event at their center in Kingstree at 501 Nelson Blvd. Organizers say they’re looking for Mental Health Professionals, and Administrative Specialists.

Wednesday, they say they’ll meet applicants at their Georgetown location at 525 Lafayette Street. The open positions include Mental Health Professionals, Administrative Specialists, and Client Advocates/Peer Support Specialists.

For those in the Pee Dee, the department is hosting a job fair Friday at their location in Conway. That’s located at 164 Waccamaw Medical Park Drive. Employers at this location say they’re looking for Mental Health Professionals, Direct Support Professionals, Fiscal Technicians, and Client Advocates/Peer Support Specialists.

Job fair attendees are asked to complete an application online before the event.

They’re also asked to bring resumes, college transcripts, any certifications, and any other additional information that would be important for the job position.

They also recommend applicants dress professionally for interviews.

The employer says jobseekers can learn more about the free services available to them by visiting or calling their closest SC Works Center near them.

