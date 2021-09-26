SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC Dept. of Mental Health to host job fairs in the Lowcountry this week

The South Carolina Department of Mental Health is holding two job fairs this week in the...
The South Carolina Department of Mental Health is holding two job fairs this week in the Lowcountry, and one in the Pee Dee. (Source: AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Mental Health is holding two job fairs this week in the Lowcountry, and one in the Pee Dee.

Employers say they’re looking to hire for five positions with multiple openings at their Georgetown, Kingstree, and Conway locations.

They say they’re offering a competitive salary, compensation and benefits, state health benefits, and state retirement plan options.

All job fairs this week are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the department’s Waccamaw Center for Mental Health locations.

On Monday, the department plans to hold the event at their center in Kingstree at 501 Nelson Blvd. Organizers say they’re looking for Mental Health Professionals, and Administrative Specialists.

Wednesday, they say they’ll meet applicants at their Georgetown location at 525 Lafayette Street. The open positions include Mental Health Professionals, Administrative Specialists, and Client Advocates/Peer Support Specialists.

For those in the Pee Dee, the department is hosting a job fair Friday at their location in Conway. That’s located at 164 Waccamaw Medical Park Drive. Employers at this location say they’re looking for Mental Health Professionals, Direct Support Professionals, Fiscal Technicians, and Client Advocates/Peer Support Specialists.

Job fair attendees are asked to complete an application online before the event.

They’re also asked to bring resumes, college transcripts, any certifications, and any other additional information that would be important for the job position.

They also recommend applicants dress professionally for interviews.

The employer says jobseekers can learn more about the free services available to them by visiting or calling their closest SC Works Center near them.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As part of safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, organizers of the 44th Annual...
Cheserek wins 44th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run
Randall Thurman, 34, a registered sex offender, was killed in a vehicle collision with an...
Registered sex offender killed in wreck after adducting two Central Texas children
Several law enforcement agencies are planning to set up DUI checkpoints Saturday night in...
Law enforcement agencies plan DUI checkpoints in Summerville
The latest data shows that the system will move toward the west or west-northwest with a...
Sam intensifies into Category 2 hurricane, forecast to become major hurricane on Saturday
Ross McRae Webb, 40, was arrested on four counts of tax evasion on Friday, the South Carolina...
Charleston Co. restaurant owner accused of failing to report nearly $1M in sales

Latest News

The Summerville Italian Feast is set to kick off Sunday morning in downtown Summerville.
Summerville Italian Feast to celebrate culture, heritage
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Community to celebrate Italian culture, heritage at Summerville Italian Feast
The Berkeley Animal Center is getting ready for an adoption event Saturday at Cypress Gardens.
Berkeley Animal Center holding adoption event Saturday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley Animal Center holding adoption event Saturday