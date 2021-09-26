SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC House holds more redistricting meetings as maps delayed

The South Carolina House will take online testimony this week about redistricting as it appears...
The South Carolina House will take online testimony this week about redistricting as it appears the General Assembly won’t take up the new maps for several months.(WCSC/WIS)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina House will take online testimony this week about redistricting as it appears the General Assembly won’t take up the new maps for several months.

The House’s redistricting committee meets 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Blatt Building at the Statehouse to listen to the public both in person and online.

The committee just finished holding nine meetings around South Carolina on what criteria should be used to draw maps for the 46 state Senate districts, 124 state House districts and seven U.S. House districts based on 2020 U.S. Census data.

The Senate subcommittee held 10 hearings across the state. They set their criteria for new districts earlier this month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As part of safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, organizers of the 44th Annual...
Cheserek wins 44th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run
Randall Thurman, 34, a registered sex offender, was killed in a vehicle collision with an...
Registered sex offender killed in wreck after abducting two Central Texas children
Several law enforcement agencies are planning to set up DUI checkpoints Saturday night in...
Law enforcement agencies plan DUI checkpoints in Summerville
The latest data shows that the system will move toward the west or west-northwest with a...
Sam intensifies into Category 2 hurricane, forecast to become major hurricane on Saturday
Ross McRae Webb, 40, was arrested on four counts of tax evasion on Friday, the South Carolina...
Charleston Co. restaurant owner accused of failing to report nearly $1M in sales

Latest News

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a woman missing from an assisted living facility has...
Police: Woman missing from assisted living facility found safe
Neveah Allen
Missing toddler presumed dead, source says; stepfather arrested in disappearance
The Salvation Army plans to take applications for the Angel Tree program this week.
Applications for Angel Tree program open Monday
Trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo
BACK ON PATROL: N.C. trooper to return to duty 15 months after seriously injured by car while working deadly crash scene on I-485