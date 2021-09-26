Sunny and pleasant today!

SC Lottery
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is still in control as we end our first weekend of Fall. That means expect plenty of sunshine today with comfortable temperatures. After starting out the day in the 50s and 60s, sunshine will warm us into the low 80s. A beatuful day for outdoor activities! Highs remain in the 80s into next week with plenty of sunshine. The only rain chance in sight will be Thursday into the weekend as a cold front approaches the area, but those rain chances remain at only 20%. Dry weather returns for next weekend.

TROPICS: Hurricane Sam is a category 4 hurricane with winds approaching 150 mph. The system is forecast to be near the Lesser and Greater Antilles by the middle of the week. Long range models are showing that this storm will likely curve out to sea away from the United States. We’ll be following trends next week to ensure this occurs!

TODAY: Sunny. High 83, Low 62.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 85, Low 64.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86, Low 65.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 89, Low 67.

THURSDAY. Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 86, Low 65.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 83, Low 62.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

