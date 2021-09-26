SC Lottery
Wood Ducks Force Game Five with 9-3 Win over RiverDogs

The RiverDogs fell to Down East 9-3 on Saturday to force a deciding game 5 in their championship series on Sunday(Charleston RiverDogs)
By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Charleston, SC - The Down East Wood Ducks scored the final six runs of the game in a 9-3 victory over the Charleston RiverDogs in game four of the Low-A East Championship Series on Saturday night at Joseph. P. Riley, Jr. Park. The game was played in front of 4,998 fans. The series will be decided in game five on Sunday night at 5:05 p.m.

Each team enjoyed a quick start at the plate, scoring a run in the first inning. Jayce Easley opened the game with a double for Down East (2-2), moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Aaron Zavala’s sacrifice fly to left field. In the bottom of the frame, the RiverDogs (2-2) evened the score on Johan Lopez’s RBI double to left field.

The RiverDogs grabbed their first lead since the series shifted to Charleston in the bottom of the third. Beau Brundage walked with one out and Matt Dyer followed with a double to place two runners in scoring position. Lopez came through again by driving a two-run double off of the scoreboard in left field. That swing handed the RiverDogs a 3-1 lead, but the inning ended with runners on second and third.

From that point forward, it was all Wood Ducks. Keyber Rodriguez tied the game with a two-run home run in the top of the fourth against starter Franklin Dacosta. Down East took a 7-3 lead with a pair of two-run singles in the fifth inning and reached the final margin with single runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

Rodriguez paced the Wood Ducks with two hits and four runs batted. The RiverDogs were led by Lopez who went 3-4 with two doubles and three runs batted in. Lopez has collected eight RBI in the series.

Dacosta allowed three runs over 5.0 innings and did not factor in the decision. Peguero was saddled with the loss after allowing four runs in 0.1 innings. Joe LaSorsa and Audry Lugo each allowed a run in their stints out of the bullpen. Juan Rivera struck out the side in the top of the ninth inning.

Sunday will represent the end of the season as one of the teams will be celebrate a championship at The Joe. First pitch is slated for 5:05 p.m. All upper level tickets are just $2 with code word “COMEBACK”. Purchase playoff tickets here to join the RiverDogs, Budweiser and Nucor Steel Berkeley on the postseason journey.

