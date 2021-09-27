Angel Tree sign-ups start this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Salvation Army is revving up their Angel Tree program and organizers say sign-ups are open.

With an expected increase in families needing assistance, the Salvation Army released recommendations to help people sign-up successfully.

Organizers say sign-ups will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Those interested are asked to meet at the Salvation Army’s Charleston location at 2135 Ashley River Road. The organization says to determine qualification, people will need all of this information in hand:

1. A state issued picture ID.

2. Original birth certificate for all children 12 years old and under on Christmas Day.

3. Clothing and shoe sizes for children 12 years old and under.

4. September 2021 EBT printout with household information and EBT amount or six-month recertification. Organizers say no EBT cards, texts, or online review will be accepted.

5. Proof of all household income and all household expenses if you do not receive EBT.

The organization says it will be following social distancing and masking guidelines and to plan accordingly because people might have to wait outside. Those with questions, are asked to call The Salvation Army at 843-747-5271.

