Ashley River Creative Arts School teacher needs sensory items for her special needs students

For Lisa Williams with Ashley River Creative Arts School teaching her 8 special needs kids fuels her days.(Lisa Williams)
By Aisha Tyler
Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For Lisa Williams with Ashley River Creative Arts School teaching her 8 special needs kids fuels her days.

Williams says her students come to her beginning in Kindergarten and stay with her until third grade.

She says They have overcome countless obstacles and continue to persevere.

Her students are a diverse group of learners with complex needs and with multiple disabilities, many of them with autism, developmental delays and medical issues she says can impact their learning.

Williams says she spends much of her time creating an environment so her students can excel.

She says many of them have sensory needs that require a lot of extra classroom materials.

“There are a couple of bigger ticket items that may be tougher to get. That’s what made me reach out to donors choose this time around and get help from the community,” William’s said.

To fulfill Williams’ Donors Choose request for her classroom she’s asking for dividers that she says will help with visual distractions, headphones to help with noise distractions, and chewy’s help oral motor skills.

She says by donating, it’s helping the kids in her room have one less challenge facing them in their day.

“It really just helps little changes in the room with visual distractions it really helps them focus in on their work. That’s the most important thing to give them opportunities to learn just like the learners in general classrooms,” Williams said.

Williams says her students are an incredible group of kids who amaze her every day.

Her donors choose project entitled Sensory Items For Sensational Learners sits at needing $352.

You can can help get this project fully funded by becoming a Classroom Champion and clicking on this link here.

All donations are tax deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

