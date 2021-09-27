Beautiful week ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure looks to stay parked over the Southeast as we begin the new work and school week. It’s all sunshine today with highs expected to top out in the low to mid 80s. Mornings will start out in the 60s with highs in the 80s through the weekend. Rain chances will stay slim but a few showers may be possible by Thursday and Friday.

TROPICS: Hurricane Sam is a Category 4 hurricane located east of the Lesser Antilles. Sam is expected to pass NE of the Lesser Antilles and may pass east of Bermuda. Sam is a non-concern for the United States but could bring some surf and rip currents to our beaches later this week. We’re watching three other disturbances in the Atlantic but we not concerned about any of those systems.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 84.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 87.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 87.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 87.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 83.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82.

