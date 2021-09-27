SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Beautiful week ahead!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure looks to stay parked over the Southeast as we begin the new work and school week. It’s all sunshine today with highs expected to top out in the low to mid 80s. Mornings will start out in the 60s with highs in the 80s through the weekend. Rain chances will stay slim but a few showers may be possible by Thursday and Friday.

TROPICS: Hurricane Sam is a Category 4 hurricane located east of the Lesser Antilles. Sam is expected to pass NE of the Lesser Antilles and may pass east of Bermuda. Sam is a non-concern for the United States but could bring some surf and rip currents to our beaches later this week. We’re watching three other disturbances in the Atlantic but we not concerned about any of those systems.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 84.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 87.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 87.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 87.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 83.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a woman missing from an assisted living facility has...
Police: Woman missing from assisted living facility found safe
The Summerville Italian Feast is set to kick off Sunday morning in downtown Summerville.
Summerville Italian Feast to celebrate culture, heritage
Sam has strengthened into the fourth major hurricane of the season.
Hurricane Sam is small but mighty; still well offshore
Emergency crews with the Charleston Fire Department worked Sunday night to rescue people...
Crews rescue people trapped inside elevator
The ordinance lasts through at least early October and people who don’t mask up in required...
Fans react to mask mandate for University of South Carolina football games

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday morning forecast
VIDEO: Your Sunday night forecast
VIDEO: Your Sunday night forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Warming up this week, low rain chances stick around!
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Fall weather continues through Sunday!