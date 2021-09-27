A beautiful week of weather across the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will remain over the Southeast over the next several days. It’s all sunshine today with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Mornings will start out in the 60s with highs in the 80s through the weekend. Rain chances will stay slim but a few showers may be possible by Thursday through Sunday.

TROPICS: Hurricane Sam is a Category 4 hurricane located east of the Lesser Antilles. Sam is expected to pass NE of the Lesser Antilles and may pass east of Bermuda. Sam is a non-concern for the United States but could bring some surf and rip currents to our beaches later this week. We’re watching three other disturbances in the Atlantic but we not concerned about any of those systems at this time.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 84, Low 64.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86, Low 67.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 88, Low 67.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 89, Low 68.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 86, Low 67.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 84, Low 66.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 84, Low 65.

