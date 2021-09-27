SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Boston, Dallas Fed presidents to leave in wake of trading disclosures

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017, file photo, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President...
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017, file photo, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan speaks to a breakfast meeting at the Council on Foreign Relations, in New York. On Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, the Dallas Fed announced that Kaplan will step down as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas in early October.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Kaplan will step down as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas early next month, the Dallas Fed announced Monday. Kaplan, 64, will become the second senior Fed official to resign after ethics questions were raised this month over their trading activity in the financial markets.

Kaplan’s planned resignation follows a similar announcement earlier Monday by Eric Rosengren, president of the Boston Fed. The two officials’ financial disclosures sparked criticism from government watchdogs after they revealed extensive stock trading in 2020, when the Fed was spending trillions of dollars stabilizing financial markets and boosting the economy. Because of their trading, the two officials could potentially have profited from the Fed’s actions.

Though the investments by Rosengren and Kaplan were permitted under the Fed’s rules, they raised at least the appearance of conflicts of interest, which Fed policy discourages.

“The Federal Reserve is approaching a critical point in our economic recovery as it deliberates the future path of monetary policy,” Kaplan said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the recent focus on my financial disclosure risks becoming a distraction.” Kaplan said he would resign Oct. 8.

Kaplan, like all 12 regional Fed bank presidents, is a member of the Federal Reserve’s policymaking committee, with a rotating vote roughly every three years. He did not have a vote this year.

Kaplan is considered a relatively “hawkish” policymaker, meaning that he often favors higher interest rates to counter inflation. He had publicly urged the Fed to quickly begin winding down its monthly purchases of $120 billion in Treasury and mortgage-backed bonds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a woman missing from an assisted living facility has...
Police: Woman missing from assisted living facility found safe
Emergency crews with the Charleston Fire Department worked Sunday night to rescue people...
Crews rescue people trapped inside elevator
Sam has strengthened into the fourth major hurricane of the season.
Hurricane Sam is small but mighty; still well offshore
The Summerville Italian Feast is set to kick off Sunday morning in downtown Summerville.
Summerville Italian Feast to celebrate culture, heritage
The ordinance lasts through at least early October and people who don’t mask up in required...
Fans react to mask mandate for University of South Carolina football games

Latest News

With more children getting sicker with COVID-19 now compared to previous surges doctors at MUSC...
MUSC says several children used last resort treatment for COVID-19
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
EXPLAINER: What’s behind all the drama in Congress?
In this Nov. 18, 2003, file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
John Hinckley, who shot Reagan, to be freed from oversight
Police officers were seen blocking portions of Delmont Drive in the Boulder Bluff area.
Police officers investigating incident at Goose Creek neighborhood
Rashad Smith was arrested by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in October of 2018.
Family of man arrested by Berkeley County deputies suing for excessive force