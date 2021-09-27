Charleston Co. leaders set to meet for first time since implementing mask mandate

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board will meet Monday at 4 p.m. for the first time since implementing the district-wide mask mandate.

According to Monday’s agenda, the Board of Trustees is set to discuss their plans for spending $163 million in federal funds. The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, also known as the ESSER Fund, is being allocated to help schools amid the pandemic.

The district Superintendent is also set to give an update on COVID-19 numbers in schools.

Monday’s meeting comes just days after Governor Henry McMaster issued a letter directly to the district asking them to stop using School Resource Officers to enforce their mask mandate.

“Among other things, I am concerned that the district’s aggressive use of school resource officers may inadvertently create unhealthy, erroneous and negative stereotypes of law enforcement officers, especially among our young children,” McMaster said in the letter.

The district says they already don’t.

“I can confirm our district has not asked any of the school resource officers who serve in our schools nor any of our law enforcement partners to enforce the Board’s mask requirement,” said Andy Pruitt, the spokesperson for the district.

