City of Charleston set to share updates on Huger Streetscape Project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some big changes could be on the way for the ¼ mile stretch of Huger Street from Morrison Drive to Meeting Street.

The city will be hosting a meeting Thursday to share updates about the Huger Streetscape project, its design and timeline. The city’s website shows there will also be a Q&A.

According to the Design Division of the City of Charleston, the proposed project will include bicycle lanes on both sides of the street, as well as new sidewalks, trees, lighting and more. This is all to improve safety and practicality for people walking and biking.

Katie Zimmerman—the executive director of the organization Charleston Moves—said it is important to have projects throughout the city to allow people multiple ways of commuting and getting around, especially along Huger Street.

“With Huger Street in particular, this is an area with homes, restaurants, access to jobs—which is so important. You’re going to have a lot of new apartments coming in and more people who are going to be out on the streets who need a safe place to be,” she said. “Ultimately this will connect to the future Lowline as well underneath I-26, so this is just a really important segment in the overall biking-walking system to make sure people have a proper choice in how they want to get around the Lowcountry. "

The meeting for the Huger Streetscape Project is Thursday at 6 p.m.

For more information about the project and the link to join the meeting, visit the city’s Design Division website.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.