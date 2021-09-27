SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Construction to start next month on Patriots Point intersection improvements

By Summer Huechtker
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Mount Pleasant plans to start construction on improvements to the Patriots Point Road intersection in October.

That’s the stop light right after exiting the Ravenel Bridge to Coleman Boulevard, towards Sullivan’s island.

The project includes adding turn lanes to Magrath Darby Boulevard and adding dual left turn lanes from Coleman Boulevard onto Patriots Point Road.

Plans also include adding additional turn lanes on Patriots Point Road.

The project designs and timeline can be viewed on the town’s website.

Patriots Point Gateway Intersection Improvement Project Manager Paul Lykins says between 40,000 and 45,000 vehicles used Coleman Boulevard at this intersection every day last year. He says that number is expected to grow as plans are in the works to build on undeveloped land around Patriots Point.

Construction was originally planned to start back in April, but now it is expected to start in October and take a year to complete.

Mount Pleasant Project Engineer Daniel Williamson says they are waiting on a final approval letter from the South Carolina Department of Transportation and hope to bid the project for construction in the next few weeks.

The entire project is projected to cost $9,672,785.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a woman missing from an assisted living facility has...
Police: Woman missing from assisted living facility found safe
The Summerville Italian Feast is set to kick off Sunday morning in downtown Summerville.
Summerville Italian Feast to celebrate culture, heritage
Sam has strengthened into the fourth major hurricane of the season.
Hurricane Sam is small but mighty; still well offshore
Emergency crews with the Charleston Fire Department worked Sunday night to rescue people...
Crews rescue people trapped inside elevator
The ordinance lasts through at least early October and people who don’t mask up in required...
Fans react to mask mandate for University of South Carolina football games

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC House holds more redistricting meetings as maps delayed
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Construction to start next month on Patriots Point intersection improvements
According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina, gas prices in South...
Gas costs $1 per gallon more than this time last year
Summerville Medical Center and Postpartum Support Charleston are rolling out a program to help...
New program provides free care package and meal to Tri-County moms after giving birth