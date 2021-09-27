Construction to start next month on Patriots Point intersection improvements

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Mount Pleasant plans to start construction on improvements to the Patriots Point Road intersection in October.

That’s the stop light right after exiting the Ravenel Bridge to Coleman Boulevard, towards Sullivan’s island.

The project includes adding turn lanes to Magrath Darby Boulevard and adding dual left turn lanes from Coleman Boulevard onto Patriots Point Road.

Plans also include adding additional turn lanes on Patriots Point Road.

The project designs and timeline can be viewed on the town’s website.

Patriots Point Gateway Intersection Improvement Project Manager Paul Lykins says between 40,000 and 45,000 vehicles used Coleman Boulevard at this intersection every day last year. He says that number is expected to grow as plans are in the works to build on undeveloped land around Patriots Point.

Construction was originally planned to start back in April, but now it is expected to start in October and take a year to complete.

Mount Pleasant Project Engineer Daniel Williamson says they are waiting on a final approval letter from the South Carolina Department of Transportation and hope to bid the project for construction in the next few weeks.

The entire project is projected to cost $9,672,785.

