Crews rescue people trapped inside elevator

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews with the Charleston Fire Department worked Sunday night to rescue people trapped inside a malfunctioning elevator.

The Charleston Fire Department says the elevator at the Vendue hotel was overloaded and stopped operating.

Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh says multiple crews are working to remove the occupants from the elevator.

No injuries have been reported at this time. There was no immediate word on how many people were inside of the elevator when it stopped working.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

HAPPENING NOW: A group of people were stuck in an elevator at the Rooftop downtown. I just talked with a woman who said she had to get pulled out. @Live5News pic.twitter.com/fdGE8s47or — Jordan Cioppa | Live 5 News (@JordanCioppaTV) September 27, 2021

