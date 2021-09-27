SC Lottery
Crews rescue people trapped inside elevator

By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews with the Charleston Fire Department worked Sunday night to rescue people trapped inside a malfunctioning elevator.

The Charleston Fire Department says the elevator at the Vendue hotel was overloaded and stopped operating.

Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh says multiple crews are working to remove the occupants from the elevator.

No injuries have been reported at this time. There was no immediate word on how many people were inside of the elevator when it stopped working.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

