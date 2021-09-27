SC Lottery
District: Judge rules in favor of Charleston County School District mask mandate

A judge has ruled in favor of the Charleston County School District’s mask mandate.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge has ruled in favor of the Charleston County School District’s mask mandate, according to district officials.

Last week, parents of four children who attend Charleston County schools filed an emergency temporary injunction and restraining order against the Charleston County School District’s mask mandate in the classroom.

“I am very pleased with the judge’s decision, and I view the ruling as an affirmation of our Board’s commitment to the health and safety of our students through enforcement of our facemask policy,” said Charleston County School Board of Trustees Chair Rev. Dr. Eric Mack. “Hopefully, this will allow everyone, regardless of their stance on wearing facemasks, to get back to a renewed focus on our students’ education.”

On Sept. 20, the Charleston County School District said they would start enforcing a mandatory mask mandate for all students, teachers, and staff inside schools. Following a transitionary period, the school district’s policy stated students would be sent home if they are not wearing masks.

