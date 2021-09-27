SC Lottery
Dorchester School District 2 closing mask survey, meeting on findings

By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Time is running out for parents of students in Dorchester District Two who want to voice their opinions on mask mandates.

The district says the window for survey responses closes at noon Monday. Those looking for a link to the survey should know that officials emailed links to parents and guardians already.

Officials say it’s a one question survey asking if parents prefer for their children to wear a mask during medium to high levels of COVID in the district or not.

The board says they will then discuss their findings at 5 p.m. Monday meeting.

The district will use the info they gather from the surveys to make decisions about COVID precautions. District officials say the meeting is open for public comment.

Those who would like to make a comment can fill out a comment card if they arrive before the meeting.

