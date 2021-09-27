USGS upgrades Lowcountry earthquake to 3.3 magnitude quake

SC Lottery
By Ray Rivera
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the United States Geological Survey have upgraded an earthquake in the Lowcountry to a 3.3 magnitude earthquake in the Charleston County area.

According to USGS officials, the quake happened at 6:21 p.m. The latest data from the USGS shows that the quake happened in the area of the Wescott Golf Club off of Dorchester Road.

USGS initially reported it as a 2.9 magnitude quake.

Residents throughout the Lowcountry reported feeling the earthquake.

So far there has been no report of any major damage. Berkeley County government officials said there has been no reports of damage at this time.

The Monday night quake is the second one today in the Lowcountry.

At 12:49 p.m., the USGS detected a 2.5 magnitude earthquake just north of Ridgeville. Data from the USGS states it happened nine kilometers or 5.6 miles North Northwest of Ridgeville.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

