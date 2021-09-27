Family of man arrested by Berkeley County deputies suing for excessive force

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The mother of a man who was arrested while inside his home is now suing members of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office alleging excessive force.

Rashad Smith was arrested by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in October of 2018. At the time of the arrest, the agency stated it received a report of child abuse. However, the lawsuit claims Smith was a victim of “swatting,” which is the false reporting of an emergency for the intent of getting a response to a location.

According to the lawsuit, deputies punched, choked, tased, and hit Smith with a baton, leaving him with long-term dizziness, headaches, and seizures. The lawsuit claims these issues resulted in Smith’s death in February 2019. Smith’s mother is suing for excessive force, unlawful entry and search, and wrongful death.

Smith was charged with three counts of resisting arrest. At the time of the arrest, Sheriff Duane Lewis said there was an active warrant for Smith’s arrest for unpaid child support.

Live 5 News reached out to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office for the employment status of the seven deputies named in the lawsuit.

