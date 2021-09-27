SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Family of man arrested by Berkeley County deputies suing for excessive force

Rashad Smith was arrested by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in October of 2018.
Rashad Smith was arrested by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in October of 2018.(Live 5)
By Lisa Weismann
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The mother of a man who was arrested while inside his home is now suing members of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office alleging excessive force.

Rashad Smith was arrested by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in October of 2018. At the time of the arrest, the agency stated it received a report of child abuse. However, the lawsuit claims Smith was a victim of “swatting,” which is the false reporting of an emergency for the intent of getting a response to a location.

According to the lawsuit, deputies punched, choked, tased, and hit Smith with a baton, leaving him with long-term dizziness, headaches, and seizures. The lawsuit claims these issues resulted in Smith’s death in February 2019. Smith’s mother is suing for excessive force, unlawful entry and search, and wrongful death.

Smith was charged with three counts of resisting arrest. At the time of the arrest, Sheriff Duane Lewis said there was an active warrant for Smith’s arrest for unpaid child support.

Live 5 News reached out to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office for the employment status of the seven deputies named in the lawsuit.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a woman missing from an assisted living facility has...
Police: Woman missing from assisted living facility found safe
Emergency crews with the Charleston Fire Department worked Sunday night to rescue people...
Crews rescue people trapped inside elevator
Sam has strengthened into the fourth major hurricane of the season.
Hurricane Sam is small but mighty; still well offshore
The Summerville Italian Feast is set to kick off Sunday morning in downtown Summerville.
Summerville Italian Feast to celebrate culture, heritage
The ordinance lasts through at least early October and people who don’t mask up in required...
Fans react to mask mandate for University of South Carolina football games

Latest News

Some big changes could be on the way for the ¼ mile stretch of Huger Street from Morrison Drive...
City of Charleston set to share updates on Huger Streetscape Project
A judge has ruled in favor of the Charleston County School District’s mask mandate.
District: Judge rules in favor of Charleston County School District mask mandate
The Salvation Army releases information for 2021 Angel Tree sign-ups.
Angel Tree sign-ups start this week
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said they...
Inside look at the new Crab Bank Seabird Sanctuary near Shem Creek