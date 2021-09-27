SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Four more parents sue Charleston Co., schools over mask mandates

Last Friday four new parents joined a previous lawsuit of Charleston County, the city of...
Last Friday four new parents joined a previous lawsuit of Charleston County, the city of Charleston, the county school district.(Live 5)
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Four more Charleston County School District parents have decided to sue over mask mandates.

Last Friday four new parents joined a previous lawsuit of Charleston County, the city of Charleston, the county school district.

The previous lawsuit was filed Sept. 17 after a group of parents and a teacher cited grievances with the county, city, school district, and a Montessori school.

The lawsuit alleges that the mandate violates a proviso in the state budget and violates state law by not allowing every child to get an education.

Parents have filed an order to temporarily block the mandate, but a judge has not ruled on that yet.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a woman missing from an assisted living facility has...
Police: Woman missing from assisted living facility found safe
Emergency crews with the Charleston Fire Department worked Sunday night to rescue people...
Crews rescue people trapped inside elevator
Sam has strengthened into the fourth major hurricane of the season.
Hurricane Sam is small but mighty; still well offshore
The Summerville Italian Feast is set to kick off Sunday morning in downtown Summerville.
Summerville Italian Feast to celebrate culture, heritage
The ordinance lasts through at least early October and people who don’t mask up in required...
Fans react to mask mandate for University of South Carolina football games

Latest News

The Salvation Army releases information for 2021 Angel Tree sign-ups.
Angel Tree sign-ups start this week
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester School District 2 closing mask survey, meeting on findings
The district will use the info they gather from the surveys to make decisions about COVID...
Dorchester School District 2 closing mask survey, meeting on findings
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC House holds more redistricting meetings as maps delayed