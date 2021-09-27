Four more parents sue Charleston Co., schools over mask mandates

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Four more Charleston County School District parents have decided to sue over mask mandates.

Last Friday four new parents joined a previous lawsuit of Charleston County, the city of Charleston, the county school district.

The previous lawsuit was filed Sept. 17 after a group of parents and a teacher cited grievances with the county, city, school district, and a Montessori school.

The lawsuit alleges that the mandate violates a proviso in the state budget and violates state law by not allowing every child to get an education.

Parents have filed an order to temporarily block the mandate, but a judge has not ruled on that yet.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.