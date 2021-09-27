Gas costs $1 per gallon more than this time last year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While South Carolina gas prices have fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week, reports show national prices are a full dollar more per gallon than this time last year.

GasBuddy’s Monday report says the average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina is $2.88.

According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina, gas prices in South Carolina are 5.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 95.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Analysts say the cheapest station in South Carolina Monday is priced at $2.64 per gallon, while the most expensive is $3.21 per gallon. There is 57 cent per gallon difference between the price at the cheapest and most expensive stations in the state.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, and GasBuddy says it is averaging $3.17 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 3.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.00 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Average gas prices saw little change from a week ago, declining slightly. But overall, prices remained near 2021′s peak price set in early August due to Covid-19 supply and demand imbalances,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “Relief in average gas prices has really only shown up west of the Rockies thus far, and may continue to be delayed by an active hurricane season which has prevented gas prices from their normal seasonal decline. While I am optimistic that we eventually will see a decline in price, the drop is not likely to be as noticeable as I had anticipated due to the above average hurricane season and as demand remains seasonally strong.”

