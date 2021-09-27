Georgetown shooting suspect has charges upgraded to murder after victim dies

SC Lottery
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators in Georgetown say a man originally charged with a shooting had his charges upgraded to murder after the victim died.

On Monday afternoon, Georgetown police officials announced that that Justin Britt now faces a murder charge after the victim, identified as 26-year-old Raekwon Grant, died from his injuries on Sunday.

According to the police department, Britt also faces an attempted murder charge for shooting at an 18-year-old man.

A report states that the 18-year-old was the driver of the vehicle that Grant was in.

“Other charges include felon in possession of a firearm and use of a weapon during the commission of a crime,” police said. “Britt has been incarcerated at the Georgetown County Detention Center since his arrest.”

“Senseless acts of violence will not be tolerated in the City of Georgetown. We will continue to use all of the resources at our disposal to bring violators to justice.” Interim-Chief William Pierce said.

