Horry County Schools sees uptick in vandalism due to TikTok challenge

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A new TikTok challenge is causing headaches for officials with Horry County Schools.

The ‘Devious Licks’ challenge encourages vandalism in schools, and HCS spokesperson Lisa Bourcier says the district has seen an uptick in cases over the past few weeks.

“These incidents have happened in several middle and high schools across our district. I also believe at this point, we have been able to identify all participants of these acts, and they will be held accountable for their actions. We have identified 26 incidents to date related to the challenge,” Bourcier said.

Bourcer added that school principals have been actively letting students and parents know of several possible consequences, including out-of-school suspension, financial restitution, and criminal charges.

School officials are encouraging parents to speak to their children about the challenge and their behavior at school.

“We work very hard and pride ourselves in providing clean buildings with a great atmosphere, and we will not tolerate such disruptive behavior,” Bourcier said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.