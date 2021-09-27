SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Inside look at the new Crab Bank Seabird Sanctuary near Shem Creek

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said they...
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said they are several weeks into the process of reconstructing a seabird sanctuary island near Shem Creek.(Live 5 News)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said they are several weeks into the process of reconstructing a seabird sanctuary island near Shem Creek.

Officials said the Crab Bank Seabird Sanctuary will create 32 acres of critical nesting habitats for several different types of shorebirds.

According to officials, the Crab Bank was once home to thousands of nests for brown pelicans, royal terns, sandwich terns, and other birds, but decades of erosion and damage from Hurricane Irma essentially destroyed it.

Officials said the project will have economic benefits, as many tourists come visit the island or take tours around it.

They told us there are many ecological and environmental benefits, too.

“Shorebirds and seabirds, our numbers of nesting are declining each year,” said Janet Thibault, a wildlife biologist for SCDNR. “Having places for them to have refuge is really important. Hopefully it’ll be up and ready to go for next spring when the birds come back and find mates and build nests. So, I’m just really excited to see this happening.

According to a release from SCDNR, they expect work on the project to last for at least the next two months.

The release states it is crucial boaters and paddlers near Shem Creek and the Mount Pleasant Old Village shoreline are extra cautious because of the construction, equipment and floating and submerged pipelines.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a woman missing from an assisted living facility has...
Police: Woman missing from assisted living facility found safe
Emergency crews with the Charleston Fire Department worked Sunday night to rescue people...
Crews rescue people trapped inside elevator
Sam has strengthened into the fourth major hurricane of the season.
Hurricane Sam is small but mighty; still well offshore
The Summerville Italian Feast is set to kick off Sunday morning in downtown Summerville.
Summerville Italian Feast to celebrate culture, heritage
The ordinance lasts through at least early October and people who don’t mask up in required...
Fans react to mask mandate for University of South Carolina football games

Latest News

The Charleston County School Board will meet Monday at 4 p.m. for the first time since...
Charleston Co. leaders set to meet for first time since implementing mask mandate
Data from the USGS says a 2.5 magnitude earthquake happened nine kilometers or 5.6 miles North...
Geologists report 2.5 magnitude earthquake outside Ridgeville
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Four more parents sue Charleston Co., schools over mask mandates
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Gas costs $1 per gallon more than this time last year