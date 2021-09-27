SC Lottery
Investigators make first arrest in Yemassee mass shooting that killed one, injured seven people

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities announced the first arrest in a mass shooting in Yemassee that killed one person and injured seven others.

Officials with the Yemassee Police Department arrested 40-year-old Yogeskumar Rasikhabi Patel of Savannah on one count of attempted murder and unlawful carrying of a firearm for the incident that happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 19 near the Snappy Foods Store.

“Patel was transported to the Hampton County Detention Center and booked on both charges,” police said. “Yemassee Municipal Court Judge Sheryl P. McKinney conducted the bond hearing on Patel and denied bond, remanding Patel into custody.”

The Yemassee Police Department is continuing the investigation.

“If you have any information regarding the incident on September 19th, please call our tip line 843-589-3126,” police officials said. “The Police Department is offering cash rewards for videos taken of the incident and any information that leads to additional arrests. You may remain anonymous.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

