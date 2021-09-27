SC Lottery
MUSC doctors voice support for Pfizer booster shot

By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina is advocating COVID-19 booster shots for those classified as high risk.

MUSC Chief Quality and Safety Officer Dr. Danielle Scheurer said MUSC is in full support of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s recommendations for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots.

Scheurer says they are recommending the booster for people who are part of high risk populations that include those 65 and older, those in long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions.

MUSC’s recommendation is to receive a booster shot at least six months after their initial Pfizer vaccine series.

Patients who meet the specific criteria may now schedule to receive third doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Scheurer said.

The fastest way to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment is to schedule it online at this website. There are drop-down selections per county where MUSC has vaccine clinics and upcoming events. MUSC says patients may also schedule through MyChart or call 843-876-7227.

Sheurer asks that those who are receiving a third dose of vaccine, but whos first and second doses are not documented in MUSC Health’s system, to bring a valid vaccine card to scheduled appointments.

