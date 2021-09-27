One person transported to the hospital after vehicle crashes into business
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say one person was transported to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a business in Georgetown County.
According to officials with Midway Fire Rescue, the crash happened at the Goodwill on Pawleys Island.
“One patient was transported to a local hospital with injuries,” Midway Fire Rescue officials said.
Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area while crews work the scene.
