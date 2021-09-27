SC Lottery
One person transported to the hospital after vehicle crashes into business

Emergency officials say one person was transported to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into...
Emergency officials say one person was transported to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a business in Georgetown County.(Midway Fire Rescue)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say one person was transported to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a business in Georgetown County.

According to officials with Midway Fire Rescue, the crash happened at the Goodwill on Pawleys Island.

“One patient was transported to a local hospital with injuries,” Midway Fire Rescue officials said.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area while crews work the scene.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

