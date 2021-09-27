SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Troopers: 77-year-old SC woman fatally hits pedestrian

By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Orangeburg that killed a pedestrian.

Troopers say they were called to a crash near the town of Norway at at 8:05 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived to the scene, highway patrol says they learned that a 77-year-old woman from Denmark, S.C. had hit someone attempting to cross US-321. Troopers say the 77-year-old was driving a 2017 Mercedes south on US-321, when she hit the pedestrian with her car near Lexington Avenue.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital, but incident reports say they died after being taken to the hospital.

Troopers say the senior was the only person inside the car at the time, but she was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

There has been no word on charges stemming from this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says a woman missing from an assisted living facility has...
Police: Woman missing from assisted living facility found safe
The Summerville Italian Feast is set to kick off Sunday morning in downtown Summerville.
Summerville Italian Feast to celebrate culture, heritage
Sam has strengthened into the fourth major hurricane of the season.
Hurricane Sam is small but mighty; still well offshore
Emergency crews with the Charleston Fire Department worked Sunday night to rescue people...
Crews rescue people trapped inside elevator
The ordinance lasts through at least early October and people who don’t mask up in required...
Fans react to mask mandate for University of South Carolina football games

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC House holds more redistricting meetings as maps delayed
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Troopers: 77-year-old SC woman fatally hits pedestrian
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Construction to start next month on Patriots Point intersection improvements
According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina, gas prices in South...
Gas costs $1 per gallon more than this time last year
Trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo
BACK ON PATROL: N.C. trooper to return to duty 15 months after seriously injured by car while working deadly crash scene on I-485