$100K state lottery ticket sold in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - If you purchased a Palmetto Cash 5 lottery ticket for Monday’s drawing, check the winning numbers!

South Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday a winning ticket purchased at the Circle K on Long Grove Drive in Mount Pleasant is worth $100,000. The ticket matched all five numbers drawn for the top prize, lottery spokesperson Holly Armstrong said. The winner did not pay the additional $1 for the “Power Up” option, however; if they had done so, the ticket would have been worth $200,000.

The winning numbers for Monday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing were 14 - 18 - 19 - 25 - 29, with a Power-Up of 2, Armstrong said.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services, lottery officials say.

