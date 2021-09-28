LIVE: Activists address social media monitoring in Jamal Sutherland death

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Social justice advocates called a news conference Tuesday afternoon after reports the sheriff’s office monitored their social media accounts.

Members of the group Stand as One will hold that news conference at 5 p.m. outside the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Al Cannon Detention Center.

The county jail was where 31-year-old Jamal Sutherland died on Jan. 5 after detention deputies attempted to forcibly remove him from his jail cell that he could attend a bond hearing on an assault charge.

Emails released last week showed the sheriff’s office was monitoring social media posts of activists and at least one state lawmaker a day before the release of video showing Sutherland’s encounter with detention deputies.

“The Security Threat Analysis Unit is actively monitoring Social Media and News Outlets regarding any information related to the death of Jamal Sutherland,” sheriff’s office employee Willis Walker wrote in a May 12 email to command staff at the sheriff’s office.

Walker’s email, which was released by Charleston County in response to a Freedom of Information Act request, includes multiple screenshots of social media posts from State Representative Wendell Gilliard and community activists such as Kwadjo Campbell and Justin Hunt, the president of Stand as One.

The social media posts by all of those included asked for the body camera footage showing Sutherland inside the jail to be released.

“It feels like I’ve been invaded somewhat,” Gilliard said on Thursday, adding that Sheriff Kristin Graziano “has some explaining to do.”

“What we see here is a deflection of the violence perpetrated by their officers and trying to paint those asking for justice as the violent ones,” Hunt said.

“We don’t want to be labeled a security threat to our community because we speak out and defend people that have been victims of violence from law enforcement,” Campbell said.

The sheriff’s office declined a request for an interview last week, referring questions to the SEAHAWK Interagency Operations Center, which has not yet responded. SEAHAWK is run by the Coast Guard, according to a Joint Base Charleston representative.

“Our analyst assigned to the Seahawk Operations Center is responsible for informing us of any intelligence or information that may forecast a potential public safety concern in our community, regardless of whether we are the agency that is directly involved,” Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio said. “That has always been their role.”

The South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus called for an investigation last week after learning about the email.

“I am outraged and deeply troubled by the report that the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office labeled peaceful, law-abiding leaders of our state as security threats,” SCLBC Chair Rep. Patricia Henegan said. “At best—the actions of the Sheriff’s office reveal a prejudice against these community leaders because of their willingness to advocate for fairness and justice for Black South Carolinians and, therefore, for all South Carolinians. At their worst— the actions of the Sheriff’s Office are a dangerous and unwarranted assault upon the rights of those whom they should be protecting.”

Sutherland was hit several times with a Taser, pepper-sprayed, and handcuffed. Body camera video also showed that a detention deputy placed a knee on Sutherland’s back. He eventually became unresponsive and died a short time later.

Ahead of the release of video capturing the incident in the jail, Sutherland’s mother, Amy, urged calm saying she did not want violence in her city because of the video.

