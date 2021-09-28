Berkeley Co. deputies investigate possible shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone reported finding a body in their neighbor’s front yard.
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Carli Drayton says that a body was found on Beulah Tabernacle Road between Lake Moultrie and the Francis Marion National Forest.
Incident reports say deputies responded to the 300 block of Beulah Tabernacle after a body was reported as being found in the front yard of an abandoned residence.
A neighbor called 911 after being notified by an unidentified man that there was a body laying in a yard nearby, the incident report states.
The scene was secured and deputies say their criminal investigation and forensics departments responded to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
