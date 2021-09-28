SC Lottery
Berkeley Co. deputies investigate possible shooting

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Carli Drayton says that a body was found on Beulah Tabernacle Road near Lake Moultrie.(Live 5)
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone reported finding a body in their neighbor’s front yard.

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Carli Drayton says that a body was found on Beulah Tabernacle Road between Lake Moultrie and the Francis Marion National Forest.

Incident reports say deputies responded to the 300 block of Beulah Tabernacle after a body was reported as being found in the front yard of an abandoned residence.

A neighbor called 911 after being notified by an unidentified man that there was a body laying in a yard nearby, the incident report states.

The scene was secured and deputies say their criminal investigation and forensics departments responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

