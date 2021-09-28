Boat left in North Charleston yard

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Louise Monteith was driving on Otranto Road in North Charleston last Thursday when she says she saw a small boat sitting on her friend Karen Reed’s front lawn.

“I immediately called her and said, ‘Why is there a boat in your yard?’ and she had no idea what I was talking about,” Louise Monteith said.

Reed’s Ring doorbell camera caught the whole ordeal. Several men with the boat, a truck, and a trailer tried to knock on her door, but she wasn’t home.

Reed says she called North Charleston Police who told her the boat was now her property since it was in her yard.

For four days, “Double Trouble” sat in Reed’s front yard. The neighbors and some strangers made light of the situation by taking pictures with it.

“A lot of people have come by and taken pictures of it over the weekend, and we got some fun ones. It might show up on a Christmas card,” Monteith said.

Today, a man saw our Live 5 News car and decided to help. He was able to contact a towing company who could get the boat off her lawn.

