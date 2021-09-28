SC Lottery
Columbia mom mourns loss of sailor son, demands answers in murder investigation

Cornelius Donte Brown
Cornelius Donte Brown(Lauren Adams)
By Lauren Adams
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina mother of a sailor who was murdered while stationed in California is demanding answers about the investigation.

Cornelius Donte Brown, 22, was fatally shot inside of his La Mesa apartment on April 24.

According to reports, two men knocked on Brown’s door before shooting him in the chest and neck.

Brown joined the Navy in 2018 and was a Petty Officer 3rd Class assigned to the USS Abraham Lincoln.

He was on active duty and stationed at Naval Base Coronado when he was shot.

Brown’s parents say they’ve received no information from the La Mesa Police Department or the Navy regarding the murder of their son.

The family says they need help from law enforcement and they aren’t getting it.

After seeing the attention that the Gabby Petito case has received, Brown’s mother says she wants her son’s murder solved.

“That upset me. My heart goes out to the family, but what about my child. My child has been serving his country, active duty, a good person and he may have got media attention that weekend it happened,” Adrienne Brown-Mills said. “Here is a young girl the same age they know who killed her, but they’re still talking about it. It upsets me.”

WIS reached out to the La Mesa Police Department several times but have not heard back.

Brown’s mother says she feels like someone out there knows something and she just wants them to come forward so she can have closure.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that could lead to an arrest in this case.

