JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are battling a boat fire that spread to a dock on Johns Island.

The fire was reported near the 5000 block of Chisolm Road at 12:57 p.m., according to Charleston County dispatchers.

Photos released by the fire department show apparent damage to a boat dock as well.

Happening now! St Johns and City of Charleston fire personnel extinguish a boat fire off of Chisolm Road, Johns Island. pic.twitter.com/47qnkT5ApS — St Johns Fire District (@STJFD) September 28, 2021

There was no immediate word on injuries.

