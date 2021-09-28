Customer transported to hospital after car drives into Goodwill on Pawleys Island

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Palmetto Goodwill officials say a customer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a car accidentally drove into one of their buildings in Georgetown County.

According to officials with Midway Fire Rescue, the crash happened at the Goodwill on Pawleys Island on Monday afternoon.

Rescue officials said the patient was transported to a local hospital.

Goodwill officials said the store, located on Ocean Highway, will remain closed until it can safely reopen.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our customer, who was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after another patron accidently drove her car into our Ocean Highway boutique,” Palmetto Goodwill officials said. “We are currently assessing the damage to the store, which will remain closed until we can safely reopen. There are broken fixtures and windows, but thankfully no structural damage. We are grateful to our local emergency officials for responding and securing the scene so quickly and applaud our employees, who remained calm and helped the other customers. We look forward to reopening our doors to the Pawleys Island community very soon.”

