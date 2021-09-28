SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Customer transported to hospital after car drives into Goodwill on Pawleys Island

Emergency officials say one person was transported to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into...
Emergency officials say one person was transported to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a business in Georgetown County.(Midway Fire Rescue)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Palmetto Goodwill officials say a customer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a car accidentally drove into one of their buildings in Georgetown County.

According to officials with Midway Fire Rescue, the crash happened at the Goodwill on Pawleys Island on Monday afternoon.

Rescue officials said the patient was transported to a local hospital.

Goodwill officials said the store, located on Ocean Highway, will remain closed until it can safely reopen.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our customer, who was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after another patron accidently drove her car into our Ocean Highway boutique,” Palmetto Goodwill officials said. “We are currently assessing the damage to the store, which will remain closed until we can safely reopen. There are broken fixtures and windows, but thankfully no structural damage. We are grateful to our local emergency officials for responding and securing the scene so quickly and applaud our employees, who remained calm and helped the other customers. We look forward to reopening our doors to the Pawleys Island community very soon.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the United States Geological Survey have upgraded a quake in the Lowcountry to a...
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake is second quake to strike the Lowcountry on Monday
Emergency crews with the Charleston Fire Department worked Sunday night to rescue people...
Crews rescue people trapped inside elevator
One person was injured in a shooting at a Goose Creek neighborhood Monday afternoon. It...
One person injured in shooting at Goose Creek neighborhood
Data from the USGS says a 2.5 magnitude earthquake happened nine kilometers or 5.6 miles North...
Geologists report 2.5 magnitude earthquake outside Ridgeville
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial

Latest News

David Cornwall faces charges of first-degree criminal sexual assault and kidnapping, according...
Man accused of sexual assault of Isle of Palms woman he met on dating app
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on healthcare workers in the Lowcountry, but some...
Retired nurses return to Roper St. Francis Hospital to help during pandemic
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Court denies Dylann Roof’s request for new appellate hearing
James Edward Mazyck, 54, was last seen in the downtown Charleston area in late 2019, police say.
Police search for missing person with history of seizures