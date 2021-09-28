SC Lottery
Federal judge temporarily blocks ban on mask mandates in SC schools

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a ban on mask mandates in South Carolina schools.
A federal judge has temporarily blocked a ban on mask mandates in South Carolina schools.(engin akyurt | Unsplash)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal judge has temporarily blocked a ban on mask mandates in South Carolina schools.

The block comes after the ACLU of South Carolina filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina in Columbia on behalf of two disability advocacy organizations and nine South Carolina parents of children with disabilities, including asthma and autism.

The lawsuit centered on the one-year law written in the state budget, known as a proviso, that prohibits school districts from enforcing mask mandates, at the risk of those districts losing their state funding.

“This is not a close call. The General Assembly’s COVID measures disallowing school districts from mandating masks, as found in Proviso 1.108, discriminates against children with disabilities,” the U.S. District Court said in its ruling on Tuesday.

Stay with www.Live5News.com for more on this developing story.

VIDEO: I-526 EB lanes in West Ashley reopened following crash involving injuries