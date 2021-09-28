SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Figuring out best timing for flu and COVID shots

By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Top U.S. health officials say it’s time to roll up your sleeves.

The plea comes not only for the COVID-19 shot but for the flu vaccine as well.

“What you should do is get it as soon as you can and in the most expeditious manner,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease specialist.

As colder weather approaches, there’s a fear that the flu could further burden hospitals already strained by COVID-19 patients.

Getting protected against both viruses is seen as crucial, experts say.

“If that means going in and getting the flu shot in one arm, the COVID shot in the other, that’s perfectly fine,” Fauci said.

The convenience of getting both shots in one visit could make the process more appealing to some.

“Whatever it takes to get it done, go ahead and do it,” Fauci said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends flu shots for everyone 6 months and older with a few exceptions.

The agency says September and October are generally good times to be vaccinated, and ideally, everyone should be vaccinated by the end of October.

Top health officials say fighting flu and COVID-19 at the same time, isn’t something that’s expected to go away.

“You continue to have coronavirus spread, but not at the same levels as right now and it settles into a pattern -- more of a seasonal pattern and basically becomes a second flu,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

A recent poll finds most Americans have resigned themselves to a future with the coronavirus.

Some 79% of adults polled thought COVID-19 will continue at a low level as something the United States will learn to live with and manage, like influenza.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the United States Geological Survey have upgraded a quake in the Lowcountry to a...
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake is second quake to strike the Lowcountry on Monday
Emergency crews with the Charleston Fire Department worked Sunday night to rescue people...
Crews rescue people trapped inside elevator
One person was injured in a shooting at a Goose Creek neighborhood Monday afternoon. It...
One person injured in shooting at Goose Creek neighborhood
Data from the USGS says a 2.5 magnitude earthquake happened nine kilometers or 5.6 miles North...
Geologists report 2.5 magnitude earthquake outside Ridgeville
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial

Latest News

Roper St. Francis administered more than 1,000 additional COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines in the last...
Tri-County hospitals administer thousands of COVID booster shots, 3rd doses of vaccine
In remarks before Congress, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley calls the 20-year war in...
Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a ‘strategic failure’
Xavier Williams is facing a charge of murder in the 2004 shooting of Fred L. Green Jr.
‘We never gave up’: Sheriff announces arrest in 2004 cold case murder
Activists are holding a news conference in response to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office's...
LIVE: Activists address social media monitoring in Jamal Sutherland death
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County,...
Maryland newspaper gunman gets more than 5 life prison terms