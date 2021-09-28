SC Lottery
Firefighters: 2 eastbound lanes closed on I-26

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the right two lanes of I-26 East were...
The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the right two lanes of I-26 East were closed near Exit 211 toward Aviation Avenue in North Charleston.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says crews are responding to a crash on I-26.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the right two lanes of I-26 East were closed near Exit 211 toward Aviation Avenue in North Charleston. SCDOT’s most recent update was at 8:24 a.m. Tuesday.

The North Charleston Fire Department released a tweet saying the crash was being caused by an overturned box truck.

There is no word on any injuries stemming from the accident.

Authorities have not indicated when the crash will be clear.

