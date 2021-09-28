FIRST ALERT: Crash closes westbound I-26 near Jedburg Road

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash on I-26 has all westbound lanes blocked.

The crash involves a fatality, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

He said drivers are being rerouted onto Jedburg Road because of the crash.

Troopers could not say how long the westbound lanes would be closed. Drivers should avoid the area until further notice.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.