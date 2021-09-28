SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes westbound I-26 near Jedburg Road

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says all westbound lanes of I-26 are blocked near Jedburg Road because of a fatal crash.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash on I-26 has all westbound lanes blocked.

The crash involves a fatality, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

He said drivers are being rerouted onto Jedburg Road because of the crash.

Troopers could not say how long the westbound lanes would be closed. Drivers should avoid the area until further notice.

