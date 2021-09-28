Hanahan Police investigate deadly shooting outside apartments

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan Police say one person died Monday night in a shooting outside an apartment complex.

Police responded to The Channel at Bowen Apartments in the 1000 block of Channel Marker Way at approximately 10:30 p.m. where gunshots were reported. They found the victim suffering a gunshot wound and say the victim died from the injuries.

Investigators have released few details on the shooting, saying it is “a very active and ongoing investigation.”

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Hanahan Police Department at 843-747-5711 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.