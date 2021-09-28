SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

I-526 EB lanes in West Ashley reopened following crash involving injuries

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - I-526 eastbound traffic in West Ashley is moving slowly Tuesday night following a crash involving injuries.

The crash was at Exit 11A to Paul Cantrell Boulevard. Authorities had earlier closed the left lane, but that lane has since been reopened.

Charleston police say one person was transported to the hospital following a single vehicle collision.

A call for the incident came in around 6:12 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the United States Geological Survey have upgraded a quake in the Lowcountry to a...
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake is second quake to strike the Lowcountry on Monday
Emergency crews with the Charleston Fire Department worked Sunday night to rescue people...
Crews rescue people trapped inside elevator
One person was injured in a shooting at a Goose Creek neighborhood Monday afternoon. It...
One person injured in shooting at Goose Creek neighborhood
Data from the USGS says a 2.5 magnitude earthquake happened nine kilometers or 5.6 miles North...
Geologists report 2.5 magnitude earthquake outside Ridgeville
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial

Latest News

Roper St. Francis administered more than 1,000 additional COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines in the last...
Tri-County hospitals administer thousands of COVID booster shots, 3rd doses of vaccine
The president of the activist group Stand As One said he wants answers from Charleston County’s...
Activists demand answers on social media monitoring from sheriff’s office
VIDEO: I-526 EB lanes in West Ashley reopened following crash involving injuries
VIDEO: I-526 EB lanes in West Ashley reopened following crash involving injuries
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Court denies Dylann Roof’s request for new appellate hearing