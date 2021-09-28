I-526 EB lanes in West Ashley reopened following crash involving injuries

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - I-526 eastbound traffic in West Ashley is moving slowly Tuesday night following a crash involving injuries.

The crash was at Exit 11A to Paul Cantrell Boulevard. Authorities had earlier closed the left lane, but that lane has since been reopened.

Charleston police say one person was transported to the hospital following a single vehicle collision.

A call for the incident came in around 6:12 p.m.

